LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s unemployment rate dropped sightly in April, from 4.9% in March to 4.6% in April according to a state report released on Wednesday.

In fact, unemployment rates decreased in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties in April, according to a study by the NC Department of Commerce.

Edgecombe County had the highest unemployment rate at 4.9 percent while Currituck and Camden Counties each had the lowest at 2.7%.

Robeson County’s closest neighbors also saw month over month incrimental decreses in April.

Bladen: 4.4%, down from 4.8% in March.

Columbus: 3.8%, down from 4.1% in March.

Cumberland: 4.3%, down from 4.6% in March.

Hoke: 4%, down from 4.2% in March.

Pender: 3.1%, down from 3.4% in March.

Sampson: 3.5%, down from 3.8% in March.

Scotland: 4.7%, down from 5.1% in March.

Statewide average: 3.4%, down from 3.7% in March.

All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases, according to the report. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 4.5% while Raleigh had the lowest at 2.9%. The Fayetteville metro are droped fro 4.6% in April to 4.3% in March.

The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.4%, according to the Commerce Department report.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 87 counties, decreased in five, and remained unchanged in eight. Fourteen metro areas experienced rate increases over the year and one remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in April by 347 to 5,106,110, while those unemployed decreased by 14,207 to 180,760. Since April 2024, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 10,602, while those unemployed increased 14,194.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24, 2025 when the statewide unemployment rate for May 2025 will be released.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].