LUMBERTON – The Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) invites families, staff, and community members to attend Meet and Greet events for the district’s newly appointed principals 6-7 p.m. on June 19 at each respective school site.

These events provide an opportunity for the community to meet the new school leaders, hear about their vision for the upcoming school year, and foster connections as they step into their new roles effective July 1, 2025. The PSRC Board of Education approved the appointments during its May 14 meeting following a comprehensive selection process.

New principal appointments include the following:

Deep Branch Elementary School – Martha Locklear, formerly Assistant Principal at Fairmont High School.

Fairgrove Elementary School – Aaron Lowery, previously Principal at Deep Branch Elementary and former Assistant Principal at Fairgrove.

L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School – Thomas “Zach” Jones, a long-time district educator and administrator.

Pembroke Elementary School – Portia Brazelton, most recently Assistant Principal at Purnell Swett High School.

Shining Stars Preschool of Lumberton – Rebecca Chavis-Nolley, former Assistant Principal at Peterson Elementary.

Townsend Elementary School – Tawanna Curry, an experienced PSRC educator and administrator returning to her former school.

“We are proud to welcome these dynamic leaders into their new roles,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson. “Each individual brings with them a strong commitment to student success, a unique set of skills and a deep passion for education that will serve our schools well. We encourage our community to attend the Meet and Greets to get to know them better.”

For more information about the Meet and Greet Events, please contact the Public Schools of Robeson County at (910) 671-6000 or visit www.robeson.k12.nc.us.

Jessica Sealey is the PSRC chief communications officer. Reach her by email at [email protected].