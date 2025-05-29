LUMBERTON — The electrical trade demands years of experience and patience, but local educator Matthew Locklear helps his students get on the right track.

Locklear said his classes are a very hands-on process for his students, allowing them to get real-life experience with the skills before they move on to the job sector or pursue higher education.

“We will put students at least two years ahead of their peers,” Locklear said. “Let’s say a kid takes my class. They would go through my core, which is an intro to construction program, then into Electrical Level One. When that student graduates, let’s say they go to RCC, the kid who’s taken my class decides to do electrical, and they’ll find themselves ahead of the kids sitting next to them.”

Some of the key skills Locklear said he teaches his students that set them up for this advanced course are knowledge of electrical safety and confidence in real-world scenarios, which he develops through the various projects he assigns throughout the class.

Locklear compared the process of teaching his students about electrical code to teaching them a new language, and completing his course requires a similar level of dedication as learning a new language.

“What I’m trying to teach them is the electrical code says this, and this part says this,” Locklear said. “You have a lot of kids who shy away from that because it requires a lot of brain power. You can’t just apply the same types of learning you would do in a regular high school English class; you have to really take it into yourself and make it a part of your life to learn it.”

Locklear encourages his students to practice the material at home when they can, if they want to fully ingrain the knowledge in their minds, saying they need to become so familiar with the material they can see the electricity everywhere they go, from the lamps at home to the overhead lights in Walmart.

Locklear said his favorite part of teaching is when he sees his students really click with the material.

“You know how good it feels when you learn something, when you really get it?” Locklear said. “ When it clicks, it’s like an epiphany, and you get a real sense of accomplishment. I get to see a lot of kids like that, and it makes me feel good. “

