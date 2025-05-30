According to Univstats.com, there were more than 500,000 college students enrolled in NC institutions during the 2023-2024 school year.

Adjusting to college can be difficult as young students balance their growing independence and responsibilities.

Life becomes full of important decisions, like which school to attend, which course of study to pursue, and the proverbial task of figuring out what you want to do when you grow up. With the rising cost of higher education, the pressure to “get it right” is ever increasing as graduates jump from college to career.

The 2025 spring semester has come to a close, but for many college students, new opportunities await as they embark in engaging summer internships. Internships can serve as a critical bridge to help students navigate the process of charting a pathway to a rewarding career.

According to Forbes Human Resource Council, there are distinct benefits of completing internships to include gaining exposure, opportunities to learn and make mistakes, developing better professional skills, creating a balance between experience and potential, positioning yourself for long-term success, building a perspective of real life, opportunities to work with great mentors, networking with professionals, discovering new talents and passions, and build great relationships.

With this in mind, North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, is excited about the opportunity to host two summer interns – Autumn Davis and Kamryn McInnis. Autumn is from Red Springs, N.C. and a student at North Carolina A&T State University majoring in Agribusiness.

Kamryn is also from Red Springs, N.C. She is a Golden Leaf Scholar at North Carolina State University majoring in Agricultural Science with minors in Crop Science, Agricultural Business Management, and Science Communication.

Through assisting with planning and implementing hands-on, educational programs, our interns will be given the opportunity to learn, grow, and discover their interest in agriculture and food, health and nutrition, and 4-H youth development. It is our hope that Autumn and Kamryn will gain a solid knowledge base of Extension history and mission, and the important responsibility of our organization to improve the land, lives, and economy of our communities.

Robeson County Center, looks forward to doing our part to offer real-life work experiences college students need to help make their future life decisions a little easier. We welcome you to connect with them over the next 10 weeks as they seek to build their professional network with local professionals by visiting or calling our office. I also challenge you or your organization to join the effort to grow our future leaders by offering internships or mentoring a college student at any level. You could be just the bridge they need to make a successful transition from college to career.

For more information, contact Mac Malloy, County Extension Director and Field Crop Agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, at (910) 671-3276, by E-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.

ABOUT N.C. COOPERATIVE EXTENSION

North Carolina Cooperative Extension is a strategic partnership of NC State Extension, The Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA), and local government partners statewide. Extension delivers research-based education and technology from NC State and N.C. A&T that enriches the lives, land, and economy of North Carolinians. Extension professionals in all 100 counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee provide educational programs specializing in agriculture, youth, communities, health, and the environment

Mac Malloy is the County Extension director and Extension Agent, Agriculture - Field Crops. Reach him at [email protected].