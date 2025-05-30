LUMBERTON — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has been called in to conduct an independent investigation into the death of an inmate at the Robeson County Detention Center, according to a statement released by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 6:19 a.m. Friday, a male inmate was found unresponsive in a “single man holding cell” within the detention center, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Immediate lifesaving efforts were initiated by Detention Center staff and Jail Health medical personnel,” the statement read.

Robeson County paramedics arrived within minutes and employed advanced lifesaving procedures, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Despite these efforts, the inmate was later pronounced dead after being transported to UNC Health Southeastern,” the statement read.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the inmate pending notification of family. However, the Sheriff’s Office said the inmate is not from the local area and was scheduled for court on Monday, in connection to a sexual offense charge.

