WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.) released the following statement after the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced postponing full closures on the Blue Ridge Parkway, between Blowing Rock and Beacon Heights, until 2026 to accommodate for community recovery efforts in Western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene.

“Communities in Western North Carolina were hit hard by Hurricane Helene, and as we begin to rebuild, closing the Blue Ridge Parkway at this juncture would only set us back. The Parkway serves as a lifeline to small businesses and recreation access across the Appalachian Region — bringing tourists, supporting local businesses, and keeping our economy moving. I’m grateful the Trump administration recognized our state’s needs following a letter I sent last month. This is the right decision to prioritize the near-term recovery of our region while still ensuring the resurfacing project is completed in the future,” said Senator Budd.

In April 2025, Senator Budd was joined by Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) in sending a letter to the Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, requesting DOI to consider options to delay the resurfacing of the Blue Ridge Parkway until after the peak 2025 recreation season.

Tillis stands up for military children with disabilities

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Senator Thom Tillis recently introduced the Care for Military Kids Act, legislation that ensures servicemembers can maintain critical health care coverage and medical services for their children, regardless of where their service takes them.

“Military families make immense sacrifices for our nation, and ensuring their children have consistent access to critical health care should never be a burden placed on them,” said Senator Tillis. “This bipartisan legislation will allow these families to maintain access to care, giving our servicemembers the peace of mind they deserve.”

The Care for Military Kids Act ensures servicemembers can maintain critical healthcare coverage and medical services for their children no matter where their service takes them.

After moving to another state, current Medicaid regulations force military families to reapply for their children’s long-term care benefits through Medicaid since Tricare does not provide that benefit.

The bill allows military families to remain on their home state’s Medicaid throughout their military career.

The Care for Military Kids Act is endorsed by the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS), the National Military Families Organization, and Blue Star Families

Rep. Harris advances the ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’

WASHINGTON, DC — On March 22, Representative Mark Harris (NC-08) voted to advance the 2025 House Budget Reconciliation Package.

“Today, I cast my vote for the America First agenda, empowering President Trump to lead our nation into a new golden age,” Harris said. “While it’s not perfect, this ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ is an important step forward. It funds our border security, bringing in thousands more ICE agents, adding new detention beds, hiring immigration judges to streamline deportations, and completing a strong, secure border wall — fulfilling our promise to keep our communities safe and our country sovereign.

“It protects President Trump’s historic 2017 tax cuts which sparked strong economic growth by fueling job creation and family incomes, increasing the child tax credit, and implementing new tax policies like ‘No Tax on Tips’ and ‘No Tax on Overtime,’ putting more money back in the pockets of hardworking Americans.

“This bill also has the heart of America at its core, investing billions into our great agriculture industry to ensure they can keep putting food on our tables.

“It emphasizes the importance, and dignity, of work by requiring able-bodied Americans to work in order to be eligible for Medicaid and food assistance. And, it also defunds planned parenthood and taxpayer funded transgender surgeries in Medicaid.

“Over the past week, we have made some real improvements to the bill, and I had hoped that we could rally around eliminating even more waste, fraud and abuse to tackle our mounting national debt as it climbs toward $37 trillion.

“For example, Medicaid remains weighed down by misplaced priorities and state money-laundering scams. We also did not do enough to shut off the government subsidies to green energy companies.

“We owe it to our children and grandchildren to build a fiscally responsible future, and the bill could have gone much farther when it comes to getting our spending under control. On balance, however, this package is a win for the American people. But, it’s also a reminder that Washington still struggles to fully embrace the transformative change we so desperately need. This bill is just the start of our mission to do government differently!”

