LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) is launching its 2025 Summer Meals Program in June and Weekly Summer Pick Up Meals Program in July.

Beginning in June, the district will provide free meals to all children ages 1–18 through its Summer Meals Program Service. The Summer Meals Program will take place from Monday through Friday in June. In July, services will take place on Mondays through Thursdays.

The district is offering these two separate meal service options to support the nutritional needs of children throughout Robeson County this summer.

This program provides complimentary breakfast and lunch to children at designated school locations. Meals must be consumed on-site.

Program Dates:

● June 9 – June 27, 2025 Participating Schools: Long Branch Elementary, Magnolia Elementary, Pembroke Elementary, Peterson Elementary, Rosenwald Elementary, Rowland-Norment Elementary, St. Paul’s Elementary, and Union Elementary.

● June 9 – July 31, 2025 Participating Schools: Fairmont High, Lumberton Junior High, Lumberton High, Pembroke Middle, Prospect

Elementary, Red Springs High, St. Pauls High, Purnell Swett High, and W.H. Knuckles Elementary.

Meal Times:

● Breakfast: 8:00 A.M. – 9:00 A.M.

● Lunch: 10:30 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

Please Note:

● No meals will be served on Fridays during the month of July.

● No meals will be served on Thursday, July 3, due to the school district’s observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Adult Pricing: Adults may purchase both breakfast and lunch à la carte, with items individually priced.

Weekly Meal Pick-Up Program

Additionally, PSRC will offer a 7-day supply of meals through a weekly pickup program, starting July 2, 2025.

Ongoing Weekly Pick-Ups:

● Thursdays: July 10, July 17, July 24, and July 31

Meal Pick-Up Locations: Fairmont Middle, Oxendine Elementary, Parkton Elementary, Rex-Rennert Elementary, Rowland-Norment Elementary, St. Pauls Middle, Union Chapel Elementary, and Union Elementary.

Registration for Pick-Up Meal Services Required: Families are encouraged to pre-register to receive meal boxes by visiting PSRC’s website at robeson.k12.nc.us. Please note: On-site applications will be available for families who have not registered online and must be completed on-site.

“We are proud to offer multiple ways for families to access nutritious meals this summer,” said Charlene Locklear, director of PSRC’s Child Nutrition Services. “Whether through meal service or weekly pick-up, we are committed to providing access to healthy meals to Robeson County’s children.”

For more information, visit www.robeson.k12.nc.us or contact the Child Nutrition Services Office at (910) 671-6000.