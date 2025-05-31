Robeson Health Care Corporation breaks ground for Julian T. Pierce Health Center

Julia Pierce on Wednesday unveils the monument outside the N.C. Legal Aid office in Pembroke dedicated in memory of her father Julian T. Pierce. Pierce, a local civil rights attorney, was remembered Wednesday for his efforts to obtain equal rights and opportunities for all people. He was murdered 27 years ago while running for a newly created judgeship in Robeson County.

Miss Lumbee Mahlea Hunt displays a drawing of Julian Pierce in January 2023 at the annual memorial art dinner held at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

RHCC staff and supporters were on hand May 20 to turn the first shovelfuls of dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Julian T. Pierce health center.

PEMBROKE – Robeson Health Care Corporation CEO Tim Hall wants to make sure people remember Julian T. Pierce.

Hall honors Pierce every year on the anniversary of his death by placing memorial flowers on his grave. Now, the corporation Hall heads will honor Pierce’s legacy in a monumental way.

Robeson Health Care Corporation and local officials broke ground for the new Julian T. Pierce Health Center on May 20. The new $11 million facility will be adjacent to the exiting Julian T. Pierce Health Center on about five acres of land at 700 Union Chapel Road in Pembroke.

The new facility will continue to carry his name as a tribute to the slain civil rights leader and attorney who served on the corporation’s board of directors at the time of his murder in 1988.

“He was a great man who made some tremendous contributions to the people of this community,” Hall said. “We want to continue to honor his memory and remind others of his positive influence, especially on the poor and less fortunate. This is for the people of Pembroke and surrounding communities.”

RHCC Chief Operating Officer Jennifer McLamb said the new facility is about 30,000-square-feet.

She said it would provide primary healthcare, obstetrics, integrated behavioral healthcare and discounted medications from its drive-thru pharmacy. And, RHCC will provide vision care as part of a partnership with UNC Pembroke’s newly established College of Optometric Medicine.

McLamb said the partnership between RHCC and UNCP would provide a greatly needed service to this part of southeastern North Carolina.

Pembroke Town Councilman Ryan Sampson is also a Robeson Health Care Corporation board member. He said the new, modern facility will be a boost for the town’s healthcare needs.

“We embrace it with open arms. I couldn’t be any prouder as a board member,” Sampson said.

Hall said the new facility would be a major upgrade over the existing medical facility, which is the oldest in the corporation’s nearly 40-year history.

“We didn’t want anything average,” he said. “We wanted to leave a foot print, a tribute to Julian Pierce. The people of Pembroke and surrounding areas deserve this.”

In addition to the more modern amenities in its labs and exam rooms, Hall said the new drive-thru pharmacy would be a needed improvement for its patients. And, the new facility will boast generators that will keep it operational in the event of a power outage or a natural disaster.

He said he is also excited about Robeson Health Care’s collaboration with UNC-Pembroke.

“We’re working to collaborate together for the betterment of the county, because when we put our efforts and our skills together, we can change this county. And I believe, without a doubt, we’re heading in the right direction,” Hall said.

McLamb said the corporation is taking bids on the project and she expects construction to begin in the next few weeks. She said corporate officials estimate the project should be completed next year.

Julian Pierce’s history

Pierce was gunned down on March 26, 1988, in the doorway of his home in the Wakulla community about five miles south of Red Springs.

Tribal historians said it was one of the saddest days ever for the Lumbee, as the 42-year-old lawyer was on the cusp of possibly becoming North Carolina’s first Indian Superior Court judge. Despite his gruesome murder, Pierce still posthumously won the judgeship by more than 2,000 votes, according to records.

Friends and family members who remembered Pierce said it was a frightening time, recalling the man who spent most of his life championing civil rights, pushing for social change and never ceasing in his fight for justice and equality for the poor.

They say helping the less fortunate was personal for him.

Pierce grew up in a poor Lumbee family of sharecroppers so scrapping to survive was second nature for a man who knew life’s hardships well. Despite growing up in extreme poverty, he found a way off the family’s rural farm through education.

Hoke County’s Indian education system was in its infancy when Pierce started school at Jacobs Point in 1951. Jacobs Point and Macedonia were the only two Indian schools in Hoke County at the time. The schools merged in 1953 to create Hawkeye, the first Indian high school in Hoke County’s 42-year history. Hoke County was carved from the western side of Robeson County in 1911.

Pierce worked hard on the farm and equally hard in the classroom, so much so that he graduated from Hawkeye in 1962 at age 16. He went on to Pembroke State College after high school, the first in a family of 13 children to attend college.

Pierce graduated in 1966 with a chemistry degree and went to work as a chemist at the Norfolk Navy Shipyard in Virginia. He worked in the shipyard for about seven years before deciding to enroll in the North Carolina Central University law school.

Pierce earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1976 and shortly thereafter, accepted a position with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C.

Still not satisfied with his career path, Pierce soon found himself working and going to school. He worked tirelessly in his new job while also attending Georgetown University Law Center.

He would later earn his Master of Laws in taxation in 1978 and move back home to his beloved Lumbee people in North Carolina.

The Hoke County native spent most of his professional career helping people in Robeson County, an area known for racially charged trouble.

Pierce became the first director of Lumbee River Legal Services, a newly formed legal aid organization in Pembroke

He found a good fit with the opportunity to head an organization designed to serve the poor. Pierce relished the opportunity to help the needy people in Robeson and surrounding counties.

Pierce had three children, a son, Avery and twins, Julia and Julian. Julian is a doctor and Julia is a lawyer, following in the footsteps of her beloved father.

Julia Beach Pierce is the associate general counsel for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the General Counsel Public Health Division.

She said the family is proud of her father’s legacy and they are pleased with Robeson Health Care Corporation’s efforts to keep her dad’s memory alive.

“My family and I are so grateful to RHCC for their continued recognition of my dad and his life’s work in our community,” she said. “We appreciate the efforts made by RHCC and the community to keep his vision alive. Dad believed that opportunities for education, decent jobs, and good health were the way to create a thriving community and this new Julian T. Pierce health center will be a huge step towards the goal of better health for all of us.”

James Locklear may be reached at [email protected] or 910-536-3918.