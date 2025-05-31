EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected].

Suddenly It’s Spring Yard Sale, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 31: The Town of Fairmont is presenting “Suddenly It Is Spring” yard sale. All the shopping is available in the Town Hall parking lot. Information for a booth and food vendors will be on site just in case you are registering on site. Proceeds will be used to promote youth activities within Fairmont.

Magic Dixie Exhibition – Red Springs ArtSpace, 2-4 p.m. on June 1: Red Springs Artspace will present “Magic Dixie: The Art of Henryk Fantazos.” This solo art exhibition of Henryk Fantazos features 48 paintings and 35 intaglios. They are on display from through June 11 at Red Springs Artspace, 200 S. Main St. Red Springs.

Concert – Past Perfect Band, 2-4 p.m. June 1: The Robeson County History Museum invites you to begin your carefree days of summer with a Garden Concert. Listening to the Past Perfect Band playing oldies, beach and country music is just a perfect Sunday afternoon setting. Some seating is available, but feel free to bring your own lawn chair. The concert if free to the public.

Exhibition – RCAC, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 2: The Robeson County Arts Council presents “From the Garden,” an exhibition that features paintings, terrariums, bonsai trees, drawings, potted plants, photographs, ceramics, woodcarving, jewelry, sculptures, multi-media, floral arrangements, etc. The exhibition runs through June 2. The gallery is open each Tuesday and Thursday. Contact Sandi Carter at [email protected] for more information.

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction, 7 p.m. June 2: The Horse and Tack Auction is scheduled the first Monday night of each month. All events are at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County. Used Tack: 3 p.m., New Tack: 5 p.m., Horses: 7 p.m. A veterinarian will be on the premises.

Artist’s Choice 2025 Exhibition – RAG, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 3: The theme for Artist’s Choice 2025, a juried show, is “Creativity,” Visit the Guild House and vote on your favorite piece of art. The Guild House is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Alive After 5, Mark McKinney & Co., 6-8:30 p.m. June 5: Alive After 5 presents Mark McKinney & Company on stage at the Dick Taylor Plaza in Historic Downtown Lumberton. Bring your comfy chair, wear your dancing shoes and enjoy time with family and friends. It’s summer fun time in the heart of downtown Lumberton.

Music, Rhymes and Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 5 and Monthly on the first Thursday: The Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St, Lumberton, [email protected].

Music Jam Session – The Barn at Risen Farms, 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 6: Music is in the air. Join the group of musicians and the welcoming atmosphere at The Barn at Risen Farms for an evening of foot-tapping music and fellowship. You might hear a humorous story or two. Bring your musical instrument and join in. Join the jam session the first Friday night of each month.

Carolina Peddlers Anniversary Event, 10 a.m to 6 p.m., June 7: Carolina Peddlers is celebrating another anniversary and it is a big day. Food and beverage trucks are on site in addition to all the sales, free tastings and giveaways available in beautifully displayed booths inside. Find your deal at Carolina Peddlers’ Anniversary sale at 3540 East Elizabethtown Road.

DaBomb Barrel Racing, 9 a.m., June 7: DaBomb Barrel Racing is returning to the Southeastern NC Agricultural Center. Save the date! details to come.

Master Gardner’s Plant Sale – Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon June 7: Visit the Master Gardner’s booth at the Farmers Market for a large variety of plants for vegetable gardens and flower gardens. Other items such as gloves, bee hotels, decorative art and flower pots are for sale, also. The crew is very informative if gardening information is needed. Call 910-671-3276.

Robeson County Area Beekeepers Association, 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 17: Meet at the O. P. Owens Agriculture Center, 455 Caton Road, Lumberton. 6:30 p.m Meal, 7 p.m. Educational meeting. Contact [email protected], 910-671-3276 for more information.

Lumbee Homecoming opening day, 9 a.m., June 24: The 56th annual Lumbee Homecoming is an exciting time for family and friends. the 12-day celebration begins with pageantry and ends with a parade, just to name a few of the many events taking place in the UNC Pembroke Quad.

Diamond Youth State Coach Pitch Tournament, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 27: The Lumberton Youth Baseball Association is hosting the Diamond Youth State Coach Pitch Tournament June 27th – July 3rd. Come out and enjoy the game with the youth teams that bring joy to the games of youth baseball. Times of games vary. Therefore, the times listed on the calendar are not always accurate.

July 4th Bash, 8:00 p.m., July 4: Join the Independence Day celebration at Retro City Arcade and Pizzeria. Food, drinks and music! Celebration hours are 8:00 pm to 2:00 am.

ONGOING

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Pembroke, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke.

Music, Rhymes, and Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Red Springs, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at McMillan Memorial Library, Red Springs.

Children’s Storytime – Fairmont, 4:30-5:30 p.m., on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at the Hector Mac Lean Library, 106 S. Main St., Fairmont.

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls, 10:30-11:30 a.m., on the fourth Wednesday at the Annie H Mc Eachern Library, 223 W. Broad St, St Pauls.

Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. On Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the MarMarketisit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two.

Music, Rhymes and Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Flock Swap—Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be held in the adjacent lot next to the Market Market and Water Streets. For more information, don’t hesitate to contact Marie at [email protected].

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: The Horse and Tack Auction is held on the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendars for this recurring event. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County.