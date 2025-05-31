PET OF THE WEEK

Zeke is very sweet and loving (loves cuddles). He has some potty training experience along with the knowledge of some basic commands. This handsome boy answers to his name. He is a social butterfly, getting along very well with strangers and other animals (he really loves cats). It’s recommended that he go to a home with a parent(s) who has training experience, time and dedication to help him with his anxieties and finish his potty training. Zeke is about 3 years old. He’s a large brown and black brindle boy who’s been neutered, is heart worm negative and is up to date on his shots. Visit him at the Robeson County Humane Society & Friends for Life Shelter, 3180 W. 5th St., in Lumberton. or call 910-738-8282 for more information on Zeke.