PEMBROKE – In a significant boost for Alzheimer’s disease research in North Carolina, Dr. Ben Bahr — a nationally recognized neuroscientist and the William C. Friday Distinguished Professor at UNC Pembroke — has been awarded a $1.1 million grant from NCInnovation.

Spanning two years, the funding will support Bahr’s groundbreaking work to develop new treatment options for people who have Alzheimer’s disease or who test positive for the early pathogenic markers of the disorder. With over 35 years of experience studying neurodegenerative disorders, Bahr’s research focuses on identifying and repairing vulnerabilities in the brain long before symptoms emerge—an approach that could transform how Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia are treated and potentially prevented.

The goal is to develop low-cost, oral therapeutics that are easy for patients to take in pill form and widely accessible. The hope is to provide all communities and care facilities with a simple, everyday solution — especially one that makes treatment easier for patients and caregivers.

“Dr. Ben Bahr’s research represents the best of UNC Pembroke’s mission to serve and innovate,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “His efforts to develop a new therapeutic compound for Alzheimer’s disease, an illness that impacts millions worldwide, represents the transformative potential of faculty-led research at regional institutions.

“We are grateful to NCInnovation for investing in this critical work and proud to support Dr. Bahr and his team as they advance life-changing solutions in the fight against neurodegenerative diseases,” Cummings said.

Bahr’s landmark grant –– the largest he has received during his UNCP tenure –– is among 17 research projects at 12 North Carolina public universities supported by $13.6 million in research and development funding. The funding is part of NCInnovation’s larger mission to unlock the innovative potential of North Carolina’s world-class universities.

Most of Bahr’s work over the past 35 years has involved examining brain vulnerabilities.

“We’ve been working to understand what makes the brain vulnerable to dementia and other neurological problems,” said Dr. Bahr. “One of the key factors we’ve identified is overexcitation, which can occur in conditions like seizures, stroke, or blast exposure—something I’ve studied through my work with the U.S. Army.”

Another primary focus of Bahr’s research involves designing molecules that target key enzymes involved in brain function. “We’ve found that helping brain cells clear out the harmful proteins that accumulate over time can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s—and potentially treat it,” he explained. “But these new molecules require extensive testing and characterization before being developed into approved drugs for human use. That’s exactly what this funding will support.”

Michelle Bolas, NCInnovation’s executive vice president, said Dr. Bahr is advancing potentially groundbreaking research into Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics. “NCInnovation helps universities advance discoveries with real-world applications, strengthening the university-to-industry pipeline central to American competitiveness,” Bolas said.

Bahr, a faculty member since 2009, is an internationally recognized expert in neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. His research has led to the discovery of a unique class of chemical compounds that show promise in improving memory and potentially slowing—or even reversing—the progression of Alzheimer’s. He has presented his team’s research in 18 countries, has over 150 publications and patents, and leads UNCP as a partner institution of the Duke-UNC Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.

Bahr credits his success to his team at UNCP’s Biotechnology Research and Training Center, including student researchers and lab managers like Kinsley Adams and Dr. Michael Almeida. The team’s research led to UNCP being awarded its first patent in 2020 for a method to treat Alzheimer’s and traumatic brain injury patients.

“Kinsley took on the challenge of helping us meet every requirement laid out by NCInnovation for the proposal, which aligned closely with what the FDA expects in requests to move to the next stage of work for human testing,” Bahr said. “Her attention to detail and commitment were critical to the grant’s success.”

Mark Locklear is a public Communications Specialist with University Communications & Marketing. Reach him by email at [email protected].