PEMBROKE — The 2025 UNCP Art Alumni Biennial Juried Exhibition will be on view at the A.D. Gallery in Locklear Hall from August 18 to September 13.

This year’s show features works by a talented group of alumni artists, including:

Raven Aguilar, Joan Blackwell, Allison Ellis, Emily Hester, Isaiah Holley, Aly Horn, Terence Ingram, Nancy Johnson, Lilly Jones, Karina McMillan, Alisha Monroe, Bonaventure Ogbaugo, Daniel Ramirez-Lamos, Shaquille Ray, Tsunamii Yan, Melanie Scrudder, Kay Seedig, Elizabeth Spaulding and Kris Williams.

The exhibition is juried by September Krueger, director of Lifelong Learning at the Cameron Art Museum.