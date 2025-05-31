Sunset Slush of Lumberton has been crowd favorite at local events throughout the greater Lumberton area.

LUMBERTON — Since 2021, Brook Norton has taken her Sunset Slush business on the go every summer to bring in a little extra income while spreading a bit of joy.

Norton was a substitute teacher for the Robeson County School System for several years, maintaining her position up until this past winter, and is now a stay-at-home mother during the off-season for her slushie business.

“I’m a mom of two,” Norton said, “and I wanted to have a better work-life balance, and I fell in love with the product while I was pregnant with my youngest child.”

Norton’s family often joins her on her outings, traveling the county together and dishing out slushies to their customers.

“My oldest is 16, and the baby is 10,” Norton said. “When we started, the oldest was about her age, so both have really grown into their own roles over the last few years.”

While Norton operates under the Sunset Slush name, she said her menu, hours and locations are entirely up to her, making the food cart wholly her own. The Sunset Slush brand simply sends her materials and ingredients, then Norton does the rest.

“We are the independent operators of this location,” Norton said. “We try to keep a couple of standard flavors on the menu so that everyone is on the same page, but we aren’t restricted to it. We get to establish the way we run our business.”

Sunset Slush is commonly booked for town events, such as the Memorial Day celebration and Trunk or Treat event, and is also available for private events at any time.

Norton said if they haven’t been booked for anything, the cart can be found around Robeson County’s parks from March to October. Details on the cart’s location on any given day are posted on the Sunset Slush Facebook and Instagram pages.

“At some point in the future, I would love to have a stationary store that serves Robeson County,” Norton said. “Right now, the mobile is working out fairly well, but we’re open to the idea; we just haven’t found the right location yet.”

