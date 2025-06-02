PEMBROKE — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of her boyfriend.

At about 5:23 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Chicken Road east of Pembroke in reference to an alleged motor vehicle theft and assault, according to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle; nearby they found Brian Hammonds, 23, of Pembroke who had died. During their investigation, deputies learned that Hammonds was struck with the vehicle, which was not stolen as first reported, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tequilla L. Locklear, 20, of Rowland was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Locklear is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, led by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Raft Swamp Volunteer Fire Department and Pembroke Fire Department assisted with the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].