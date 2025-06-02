LUMBERTON – Nearly 13 miles of U.S. 74 in Robeson County will be milled and resurfaced, thanks to a N.C. Department of Transportation grant of $18.7 million to Barnhill Co.

The work will cover the entirety of U.S. 74 within the county – from Maxton to just beyond the Lumber River at the Columbus County line, according to Andrew Barksdale with NCDOT.

“In addition to the new pavement, six U.S. 74 bridges will undergo various kinds of maintenance and preservation work to extend their natural lifespans,” Barksdale said.

The Rocky Mount-based company is expected to begin work this summer; it has been given two years to complete the work, according to information from NCDOT.

“During construction, drivers will encounter various daytime or nighttime lane closures along this highway,” Barksdale said. “So they should slow down, follow all work zone signs and warnings, and be alert for crews and equipment.”

