County commissioners hear presentation on enhanced service

An enhanced service by the existing SEATS system would increase drivers, buses and ridership.

LUMBERTON — The lack of Uber or Lyft ride sharing in the greater Lumberton area makes getting around challenging for residents without access to a vehicle.

Enter the South East Area Transit System or SEATS for short. This microtransit service — think mass transit, but the opposite — presented its feasibility study to county officials in May, with plans of providing local residents options for getting around.

Unlike a city bus network used in larger metro areas, SEATS is “a shared, technology-enabled, public transportation system with flexible routing developed based on real-time trip demand and origin-destination patterns.”

In other words, the SEATS bus will come to you and take you where you want to go — with some limitations.

Megan Matheny, an associate with RLS and Associates Inc. based in Dayton, Ohio, is a specialist in coordination and mobility management, related to the company’s “highly trained, and experienced transit professionals.”

Matheny presented findings of a study looking at the possibility of expanding services throughout the area.

The current SEATS program serves as a limited community transportation program, providing general public transportation for Robeson County residents. Funding for the current system comes from federal, state and county agency budgets. The current service operates from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, providing transportation around Lumberton and Robeson County through a call-in reservation system.

SEATS is proposing a scheduling program accessible using an app to reserve trips, similar to popular ride hailing services in larger cities.

According to Matheny’s report, customers would “receive service within an average of 60-minutes of their reservation. Response times may be less than 60-minutes depending on time of travel. “Customers would be picked up and dropped off at the address indicated when reserving the trip,” according to Matheny’s report to county commissioners.

The proposed plan includes a recommended fee structure for use.

“Fare for general public transportation within Robeson County is $3 per trip,” Matheny stated. “Individuals with disabilities and seniors 65 years of age or older ride free with valid ID.” A discount would be applied for bulk trips, according to Matheny.

Assuming commissioners gave a green light to the expanded service, Metheny’s report recommends adding four ADA-accessible transit vans to delivery service.

“Microtransit … is on demand like … uber or lyft,” Matheny said. “It works well in a small footprint.”

Matheny said the study showed that 61% of drivers traveling to a destination within Lumberton began their trip in Lumberton, driving four miles or less. Matheny said the study also showed that 54% of trips would be for medical care, shopping was the next expected use, followed by rides to and from work.

While the enhanced service would allow riders to book their trip electronically through an app, the low-tech phone reservation option would be retained,according to Matheny.

The study focusing on Lumberton was funded by NCDOT and was one of seven feasibility studies looking at “integrated mobility.”

A price tag for the service has not yet been released, but it wouldn’t pay for itself through ridership. In fact similar transit agencies recoup just 7% of the cost to the county. The rest would be subsidized through grants requiring a local match by the Robeson County, according to Matheny.

Beyond the four new transit buses — similar in size to an airport shuttle van — the service would require one dispatcher, two full-time drivers and four part-time drivers.

The county has not attached a timeline — or even said if the plan was an option seriously considered.

