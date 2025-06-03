LUMBERTON – The potential for rainy weather has prompted the Public Schools of Robeson County to move graduation ceremonies for Red Springs High School indoors.

The event will remain at 9 a.m., but it will take place at Robeson Community College’s A.D. Lewis Auditorium.

The school distric released its 2025 graduation schedule in May, “with anticipation of celebrating the hard work and accomplishments of seniors across the district,” according toschool district officials.

“Families, staff and community members are invited to attend and support students as they mark this significant milestone,” said Jessica Sealey, spokesperson for the district.

Graduation ceremonies actually begain on May 23 with PSRC Early College High School; the rest of the district’s six high schools will take place at 9 a.m. June 13.

“The June commencement date will conclude with Project Graduation at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP), providing a safe and celebratory experience for graduates,” Sealey said.

2025 Graduation Schedule

– PSRC Early College High School at RCC May 23.

– St. Pauls High School, 9 a.m. on June 13 at UNC-Pembroke.

– Lumberton High School, 9 a.m. on June 13 at LSHS Gym.

– Red Springs High School, 9 a.m. on June 13 at Robeson Community College’s A.D. Lewis Auditorium.

– Purnell Swett High School, 9 a.m. on June 13 at PSHS Gym.

– Fairmont High School 1 p.m. June 13 at UNC-Pembroke.

“We are proud of the Class of 2025 and look forward to celebrating their success alongside their families and educators,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson. “For our students and their families, graduation day is the result of years of hard work, sacrifices, and sticking together through the ups and downs. It’s a time to celebrate not just the diploma, but the journey—and to remind every graduate that they are deeply loved, supported, and ready for what’s next. Congratulations, Class of 2025!”

