This past week, I was honored to join many veterans at the Memorial Day ceremony hosted by the USS North Carolina Battleship Commission.

Meanwhile, the Federal Highway Administration announced a $3.2 million grant to support rebuilding efforts from the damage done to our highways and bridges by Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight, and North Carolina State University researchers released their forecast for the 2025 hurricane season.

Honoring and Remembering the Fallen on Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, I joined many veterans and other fellow North Carolinians at the Battleship North Carolina to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice so that this country would remain the great beacon of freedom and hope that she is. Although inclement weather forced the ceremony indoors, it was a touching ceremony. Together, we paid tribute to all the brave men and women who gave their life in the line of duty.

Memorial Day is a solemn and meaningful occasion — a time to reflect on the courage of our fallen heroes and to ensure their legacy lives on.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Predictions

Researchers at NC State have released their forecast for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, predicting 12 to 15 named storms, which align with historical averages. Of these, they predict 6 to 8 may become hurricanes, with 2 to 3 potentially becoming major hurricanes. The long-term (1951–2023) average of named storms is 11, while the recent (1994–2024) average is 15.

NC State Professor Lian Xie’s forecast is based on more than a century of hurricane data and environmental factors such as sea-surface temperatures and weather patterns. This hurricane forecast follows an earlier one from Colorado State University, which predicted a more active season with 17 named storms, including 9 hurricanes with 4 likely to be major hurricanes. With the Atlantic hurricane season around the corner (June 1 to November 30), it’s time to start making preparations!

Federal Highway Administration Grants $3.2M to PTC-8 Recovery and Rebuilding

This past week, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced a $3,200,000 grant to assist in the rebuilding of North Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District, which was hit by Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight (PTC-8) on September 16, 2024.

The historic storm dropped more than 18 inches of rain in less than a day in some places, causing significant flooding that undermined roads causing washouts, pipe blowouts, and other storm-related damage to the State’s Federal Highway System.

This grant is essential to helping our communities recover and rebuild. I’m grateful to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and the Federal Highway Administration for prioritizing the needs of Southeastern North Carolina.

This Week’s Good News Story

This week I’m highlighting Harry Buie, the man known as the “Carolina Beach Santa.”

After his passing nearly two months ago, his home was entrusted to the nonprofit Pleasure Island Habitat, which is planning a meaningful way to carry on Harry’s legacy.

Holly Sutton, Harry’s neighbor since 2017, described him as the heart and soul of the neighborhood. In the coming months, Pleasure Island Habitat will make renovations to Harry’s home.

Debra Lecompte, a board member for the organization, shared that once completed, the house will host guests such as Wounded Warriors and individuals participating in programs like Ocean Cure, Life Rolls On, Little Pink Houses of Hope, and Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The organization aims to complete renovations by the fall and is planning a celebration of life for Harry at the house soon. You can read more about the legacy of the Carolina Beach Santa here.

Items for the “From The Legislature” column come from press material submitted by local, state and federal elected officials.