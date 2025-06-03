LAURINBURG — Only minor injuries were reported in a single-vehicle accident involving a Scotland County Schools bus on Wednesday morning.

According to a Scotland County Schools spokesperson, that morning, a Scotland County Schools bus was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Railroad Street while en route to Scotland High School. The bus identified as Bus No. 63 was transporting 12 students and one driver at the time of the incident, according to a spokesperson.

As a precaution, all 12 students were transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital. Only minor injuries were reported as of 9 a.m.

According to the spokesperson, all parents and guardians of the students involved had been contacted. Scotland County Schools Principal Laura Bailey was at the hospital with the students and families to “provide support and assistance.”

Law enforcement were actively investigating the cause of the accident.

“We will continue to cooperate with the authorities,” said the SCS spokesperson. “We appreciate the swift response of law enforcement and emergency personnel and the care provided by the staff at Scotland Memorial.”