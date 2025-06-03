LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM), in collaboration with Kidde and State Farm, will host a Smoke Alarm Saturday Kickoff Event at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department in Buncombe County.

Similar events will take place at the Lumberton Fire Department, 600 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton and the Orrum Township Fire Department, 102 S. Carolina St. in Proctorville.

This event marks the launch of OSFM’s annual Smoke Alarm Saturday Initiative, which will take place the following day across North Carolina.

On Saturday more than 150 Fire Departments covering 62 counties will participate in Smoke Alarm Saturday, installing free smoke alarms and offering fire safety education to families in need. A

More than 4,700 smoke alarms will be distributed across North Carolina from OSFM grant funds, including 1,200 from a State Farm donation.

The event will highlight the distribution of an additional 5,000 plus smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, and fire extinguishers donated by Kidde to 12 Western North Carolina fire departments that suffered extensive damage during Hurricane Helene.

This support effort helps ensure that life-saving tools are in place to protect residents better ahead of the summer months.

