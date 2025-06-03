At UNC Pembroke, students aren’t just studying the future – they’re helping shape it. Thanks to a transformative partnership with the Bezos Center for Sustainable Protein at N.C. State University, five standout Braves are stepping into the spotlight as Bezos Scholars, exploring cutting-edge solutions in sustainable food production.

Fueled by a $30 million grant from the Bezos Earth Fund, this work is more than academic. From plant-based innovations to precision fermentation, these student researchers are diving deep into what the world will eat tomorrow, all while gaining real-world experience, mentorship and a seat at the table in one of today’s most pressing global conversations.

Led by Dr. Bryan Sales, associate professor and director of UNCP’s agriculture program, the scholars meet twice weekly to review scientific literature on alternative proteins. Their learning goes beyond the classroom, incorporating lesson plan creation for K-12 educators, field trips to industry leaders like Novonesis and hands-on agricultural work at UNCP’s ACRES site.

“We’re building a library of lesson plans aligned with science standards to help students understand the concept of alternative proteins,” Dr. Sales said. “They’re gaining cross-training in sustainable agriculture, scientific research and workforce readiness.”

The Bezos grant provides $20,000 annually for five years to support UNCP students in this initiative. This year’s five scholars –– Cassandra Helms, Tonyetta Perry, Alexis Pegram, Tyler Locklear and Jack Taylor –– were selected from the university’s strongest agriculture and science students. Pegram — a biology major with a botany concentration and a minor in sustainable agriculture — was chosen for a prestigious 10-week summer research internship at the Bezos Center, known as the SPURS (Sustainable Protein Undergraduate Research Scholars) program.

“This is my first time doing research at this level, and I’m so excited to get started,” said Pegram. “We’ve been analyzing supply chains and learning how to increase public interest in sustainable protein. I’ve learned so much about the environmental impact of animal protein production and how alternative sources could help us sustainably meet future protein demands.”

While not a Bezos Scholar, sophomore chemistry major Yasha Abid was also accepted into the SPURS summer initiative. On a pre-health track, Abid views sustainable proteins as vital for the environment and human health.

“I’ve always been passionate about environmental sustainability, and this program aligns perfectly with my goals,” Abid said. “I’m especially interested in preventive medicine, and sustainable proteins are a healthy alternative to traditional meat. I look forward to networking, gaining lab experience and working with mentors at N.C. State.”

UNCP is one of several academic partners in the Bezos Center for Sustainable Protein, alongside Duke University, N.C. A&T and Forsyth Technical Community College. The center’s mission includes advancing research in plant-based proteins, fermentation-based protein production and cultivated meats — while also building a biomanufacturing workforce pipeline and engaging the public on issues related to sustainable food systems.

“Our students are stepping up to the plate and showing how much talent, intelligence and potential they have,” said Dr. Sales. “They’re not just learning —they’re contributing to one of the most important conversations in global food production.”

North Carolina’s role as an agricultural powerhouse makes this work particularly relevant. Crops like soybeans, already prominent in the region, serve as essential raw materials for many alternative proteins. As the state explores sustainable biomanufacturing, UNCP students are helping connect academic insight with real-world agricultural practices.

“Sustainable agriculture is about securing our food and fiber future,” Sales emphasized. “Whether it’s traditional crops or next-generation proteins, our students are preparing to lead in every area of the industry.”

Mark Locklear is a public Communications Specialist with University Communications & Marketing. Reach him by email at [email protected].