LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County has honored two exceptional students as recipients of the 2025 Ronald Ferebee Memorial Scholarship and the William Anderson Humanitarian Scholarship.

The scholarship awards were established in partnership with Apostle Dr. Brenda Fairley-Ferebee and Trusting In Jesus Ministry, Mt. Sinai–The Healing Center in Dobbins Heights, North Carolina.

Ronald Ferebee Memorial Scholarship

The Ronald Ferebee Memorial Scholarship honors the life and legacy of the late Pastor Ronald “Ron” Ferebee, a former educator at the Robeson County Career Center and pastor of Trusting In Jesus Ministry.

Ferebee died in 2012 as a result of a fishing accident; however, his legacy continues to inspire and impact both his students and congregation. This year marks the 13th scholarship awarded in his name.

The 2025 recipient is Alina Callejas Cantor, a senior at Red Springs High School with a 3.85 GPA. Cantor is the only student in the Career Center’s history to complete Architectural Drafting III. She plans to attend East Carolina University in the fall, majoring in architectural drafting.

William Anderson Humanitarian Scholarship

The William Anderson Humanitarian Scholarship is now in its third year. It honors the memory of William Anderson, who played a vital role in community resource distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic. He worked alongside Apostle Dr. Fairley-Ferebee and Pastor Pernell McQueen to support local families and school communities. Anderson died in 2022 following a car crash.

This year’s Anderson Scholarship recipient is Parker Wollenweber, a senior at Fairmont High School with a 3.54 GPA. Parker will also be attending East Carolina University, where he plans to major in cybersecurity.

“We are deeply grateful to Dr. Brenda Fairley-Ferebee and Trusting In Jesus Ministry for their continued support of our students,” said Mark Smith, principal of the Robeson County Career Center. “Both Alina and Parker are outstanding representatives of the excellence we strive for in Robeson County. These scholarships not only help them pursue higher education but also remind us of the lasting contributions made by Pastor Ferebee and Mr. Anderson.”

