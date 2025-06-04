FAIRMONT — Investigators from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, conducted multiple searches across Robeson County on Wednesday. Authorities hope to find Sara Graham, who has been missing since Feb. 4, 2015.

“Sara was last seen leaving her home in Fairmont… at approximately 6:30 a.m., heading to her job at Wal-Mart in Pembroke,” said the Sheriff’s office in a prepared statement on Wednesday. “However, Graham never arrived at work. Her van was discovered abandoned at around 12:15 p.m. the same day, in a field off East McDonald Road.”

“We are not giving up on finding and seeking justice for Sara” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Homicide detectives along with FBI agents are continuing to investigate and are following up on every new lead they receive. Someone has yet to come forward and now is the time to do so.” The Nash County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Troopers Association K9 Search and Recovery Unit, and Deep Branch Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the searches, according to the sheriff’s office statement. Anyone with information about this investigation should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office at 704-672-6100. Information can also be made at the local FBI office at http://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field/, according to the sheriff’s office.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].