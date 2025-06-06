LUMBERTON — Six deserving Robeson County students were recently awarded with Robeson County Farm Bureau Scholarships.

Colin Driggers of Lumberton Senior High School, Jordan Smith of Red Springs High School, Vanesa Mungia Barreles of Saint Pauls High School, Amaya Mariah Bullard of Purnell Swett High School, Parker Wollenweber of Fairmont High School, and Gavin Phenley Deese of the Robeson Early College were each awarded the Robeson County Farm Bureau Scholarship, a prestigious $2500 value presented to students who exhibit outstanding character and possess a civic commitment to their community.

The Robeson County Farm Bureau (RCFB) Scholarship was established in 2015 by the RCFB Board of Directors, who recognized the number of students in the county that were deserving of, and desired to, continue their education after high school. Though sadly, with the skyrocketing cost of college tuition, lots of students and their families may not be in a place where college is a possibility. RCFB Directors feel like the opportunity at this scholarship for these students will help ease the financial burden that college can place on students and families. This 2025 award cycle celebrates ten years the scholarship has been offered to commendable students.

“We are very proud of this scholarship, and honored that we are able to help these students continue their education. A lot of these students will come back to Robeson County after college, and they’re going to be part of our economy, our communities here, so this is a priority for us,” said RCFB President Miles Mercer. “Robeson County is a rural county, and scholarships aren’t always geared towards the students in rural areas, so we felt like as an organization whose main focus is on bettering life in farming and rural areas, this was a great thing we could do for our county,” RCFB Director Anthony Locklear added.

RCFB scholarships are available each spring, and qualifying students must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 to complete the application.

About the Farm Bureau

