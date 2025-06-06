DEAR DR. ROACH: I have recently begun seeing a new physician who dictates into a recorder during my entire exam. I find this very off-putting and don’t know what to do. Here is an example:

Doctor: What brings you in today?

Me: I have a sore throat.

Doctor speaks into to the recorder: Patient presents a complaint of a sore throat today.

Doctor: When did it start?

Me: Thursday.

Doctor speaks into to the recorder: Patient states that it began Thursday.

This back and forth into the recorder continues for the entire visit. I don’t feel as if I can really have a discussion about a concern with him when he continues to interrupt me to dictate. I feel as if I am bothering him while he is working if I want to add a detail or expound on what I said.

I understand physicians are under pressure to complete their charting, and their schedules are very full, but I also believe that building a rapport is important for the doctor-patient relationship. This is not possible when I am stopped every few sentences so he can dictate.

There is no head physician or practice manager to discuss this with. Do I bring it up directly with him or say nothing? Or should I find a new physician? — N.F.H.

ANSWER: I would also feel frustrated if my doctor did this to me. It does make it seem like writing the note is more important than listening to the patient. Even the doctor who stays behind a computer screen to make notes may not seem present in the exam room, and I certainly have been guilty of this on occasion.

I will say that newer technology may help solve this problem. When I saw my own doctor last month, I noticed that he placed his phone down, but I didn’t pay any more attention until he showed me (after the visit) what the “AI scribe” wrote as a chart note without him doing anything. I was impressed with the quality and thoroughness of the note that was seemingly written without him having to change his usual questions. (I did agree to the use of this technology before the office visit.)

I have also had human scribes in the room when I’ve seen a doctor (dermatology in particular), and while it’s easier to connect with the doctor who is paying attention to me instead of their charting, having another human in the room does feel less private.

What your doctor does seems clunky and, in some ways, the worst of both worlds. It won’t be easy to bring it up with him directly, but this is the only alternative to finding a new doctor. Even if you do find a new doctor, your original doctor should know that his using a dictation machine is costing him patients.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read that getting the chicken pox vaccine leads to a higher risk of shingles later in life compared to getting the chicken pox illness. Is this true? — T.S.E.

ANSWER: This is completely false. Large studies have shown that vaccinated children have a 79% lower incidence of shingles compared to unvaccinated children. Put in another way from a separate study, the risk of developing shingles was 2.3 times higher among children who got chicken pox compared to those who got the vaccine.

Getting vaccinated as an adult over 50 for shingles, whether you had the vaccine or chicken pox, is the best way to prevent shingles, which is painful, can lead to severe complications, and can even increase the risk of stroke.

