ROBESON COUNTY– The Robeson County Career Center proudly recognized nine cadets from its Emergency Medical Technology (EMT) program during a heartfelt pinning ceremony on May 30.

The event marked a significant milestone for the students, who completed a rigorous year of training and education in preparation for careers in emergency medical services.

Distinguished guests in attendance included Nestor Rivera, deputy director of Robeson County EMS; Jonathan Bell, EMT instructor at the Career Center; Mark Smith, principal of the Career Center; and Herman Locklear, PSRC’s director of Career and Technical Education (CTE), and PSRC CTE Coordinators Dee Grissett and Pam Hamilton. Each played a key role in supporting and guiding the cadets throughout their journey.

Bell, in his first year teaching the EMT program with high school students, was praised for his commitment, enthusiasm, and impact on students. His efforts were reflected in the inspiring and emotional testimonials shared by several cadets.

“This EMT class was an incredible and eye-opening experience,” said Cadet Lily Adams. “Mr. Bell did an outstanding job. His passion for EMS and dedication to me and my classmates truly stood out.”

Cadet Devin Locklear echoed this sentiment.

“The EMT course at Robeson County Career Center has been one of the most amazing experiences of my school year,” Locklear said. “If you’re considering enrolling in the EMT course, I highly encourage you to do it.”

Other students reflected on their personal growth and the camaraderie built throughout the year:

“I’m someone who enjoys helping others, and taking the EMT class was an unforgettable experience,” said Cadet Kierra Scott. “It was a great year filled with learning, growth and new friendships.”

“This class has been transformational,” said Cadet Constance Locklear. “It pushed me out of my comfort zone and made me self-confident. We’ve grown tremendously and are prepared to fulfill the roles of an EMT.”

“I will forever cherish the memories me and my classmates shared with our wonderful teacher,” Cadet Alana Bullard said. “We had our ups and downs, but we made it. I love you guys and I’ll miss you so much.”

Cadet Colin Driggers stated that Bell was the “smartest teacher he ever had” and talked about the “deep conversations about the world and our role in it.”

Bell also shared words about the cadets and his pride in their educational journey.

“It was an absolute pleasure teaching these students this year,” Bell said. “They were receptive and engaged the entire year and I learned as much from them as they learned from me. These students mastered the skills of an EMT and then applied critical thinking to the dynamic process of treating a patient in the pre-hospital setting.

As the EMT cadets prepare to take their next steps in the emergency medical field, the Robeson County Career Center offered its congratulations to them on their accomplishments and commended them for their dedication to serving others.

The following is a list of graduating EMT cadets honored during the ceremony:

Lily Adams

Alana Bullard

Aaliyah Campbell

Colin Driggers

Addison Locklear

Constance Locklear

Devin Locklear

Kierra Scott

Jenna Thompson

About the Robeson County Career Center

The Robeson County Career Center offers students in PSRC high schools a variety of vocational pathways in which they can earn certifications and credentials and develop marketable skills that employers seek. The Center focuses on Career and Technical Education (CTE), which gives high school students the chance to get a head start on preparing for college and careers. Students can take CTE courses offered at their high schools or the Robeson County Career Center.

