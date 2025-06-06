Col. Chad Mixon inspires the next generation at UNC Pembroke

PEMBROKE — As garrison commander of Fort Bragg – the largest military installation in the world – Col. Chad Mixon oversees operations that impact more than 264,000 people. But this spring, his mission brought him home to UNC Pembroke, where his journey as a leader began.

Mixon, a 2000 graduate and former Army ROTC standout, returned to campus as part of the university’s Career Speaker Series. With a career spanning more than 30 years in the U.S. Army, Mixon brought a wealth of leadership experience, hard-earned wisdom and a message of resilience and purpose.

“It feels good to be back on campus,” Mixon said after meeting with students. “It’s great to meet them — they are so talented. I see students going out into the world to make a difference. In my mind, I’m saying, ‘I wish I knew then what I know now.’”

Reflecting on his time as a student, he emphasized the decisive role UNCP played in shaping his path.

“Coming to UNC Pembroke was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” he said.

When Mixon enrolled at UNC Pembroke in 1996, he was already a decorated soldier — a staff sergeant, ranger, master parachutist and recipient of the Army Expert Infantryman Badge. According to Retired Master Sgt. Johnny Torre, a longtime ROTC instructor, Mixon’s leadership and mindset truly set him apart.

“His exceptional leadership qualities and outstanding physical fitness set him apart from other cadets,” said Torre, who attended his former cadet’s career talk. “The ROTC program was easy for him. He would run those five- and three-mile runs without any problem.”

Mixon thrived in high-pressure training scenarios, including routine — yet physically grueling — litter runs. In 1999, he was named the Top Army ROTC Cadet at the national Advanced Camp at Fort Lewis, Washington, out of 660 cadets — a preview of the military career to come.

After graduating in 2000 and commissioning as a second lieutenant, Mixon began a career that took him from Fort McPherson and Fort Polk to leading elite units within the 82nd Airborne Division. He completed seven overseas operations, including three deployments to Iraq and two to Kuwait and served as J4 Chief of Operations for the Joint Special Operations Command.

His leadership journey has included commanding battalions, enduring combat deployments — including on New Year’s Day 2020 — and ultimately becoming the garrison commander of Fort Bragg. The post is home to nearly 54,000 troops and 14,000 civilians and supports a community the size of a major U.S. city.

Speaking to UNCP students, Mixon shared hard-earned insights and personal stories — including his early years growing up on a 120-acre farm in Florida.

“I didn’t play sports as a teenager — I worked,” he said. “That’s where I got my drive. I learned the importance of hard work at an early age.”

He emphasized the need for adaptability and emotional intelligence — lessons he learned while in ROTC.

“I came out of the infantry as a squad leader, and interpersonal relationships didn’t mean anything to me,” he admitted. “But when you’re managing people, you’ve got to have emotional intelligence. That was the missing link I matured on here (at UNCP).”

His advice for students: “Get involved in something you enjoy early. Get good at it. Build on those experiences. Don’t wait until your 30s to take life seriously — come out of the gate swinging.”

For students like John Squire, an applied physics major and member of the U.S. Army Reserves, Mixon’s visit was both relatable and inspirational.

“It was a great insight,” Squires said. “His message was analogous to college life because he has been a student here. For him, the campus feels like a piece of home. Once a Brave, always a Brave.”

A sophomore mass communication major, Elijah Griffin walked away with practical leadership lessons.

“My biggest takeaway was learning to be a present leader,” he said. “Col. Mixon’s leadership skills are impeccable. He started at a small school but greatly impacted the military world. That showed me that having a small beginning is not a bad thing — it’s how you progress from it.”

Jasmine Coleman, director of Academic and Military Outreach, called Mixon’s return “a true testament to UNCP’s motto that, ‘You can get there from here.’”

“It gives our students a tangible means of seeing someone who has walked that walk and can talk about the journey,” she said.

As he closed his remarks, Mixon urged students to embrace challenges with resilience, flexibility and purpose.

“Your character and reputation are everything in this world,” he said. “You’re setting the conditions now for a bright future. We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them,” said Mixon, quoting Einstein. “Go into your career with an open mind. You’ve got the degree — now it’s about how you move forward.”