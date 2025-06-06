RED SPRINGS — A Red Springs many was hospitalized Thursday after he was stabbed, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to the 500 block of Murph McLaughlin Road a male suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for further medical treatment.

The investigation is still on-going currently. Anyone with information about the case should contact Detective D. Austin with

the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office 910-875-5111.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].