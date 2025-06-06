Pattie Mitchell stands recently with PSRC Board of Education Chairman Vonta Leach and PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson during the district’s recent awards ceremony honoring staff and retirees. Mitchell will retire effective July 1, 2025, with more than four decades of service in education.

LUMBERTON — For many, July 1 is just another day, but for Pattie Mitchell, it’s a day her life will be forever changed.

After decades of arriving early to work well before most Central Office staff, Mitchell will start a new routine in her new chapter of life: retirement. She will step into retirement alongside her husband, Graylen Mitchell, a JROTC instructor at Lumberton High School, after a career marked by significant impact.

As July 1 approaches, Mitchell remains dedicated—tying up loose ends, making thoughtful transitions, and taking moments to reflect on a career filled with purpose, all while looking ahead to the promise of a new tomorrow.

One memorable moment for Mitchell was a phone call she received, bringing news she had long prayed for: her promotion to the role she currently holds.

“I remember when I received the call that I was hired to work with the Superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County six years ago as Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and the Board of Education. This is a position that I worked toward, hoping to receive one day before retirement,” she said.

Mitchell has successfully coordinated several tasks in the position, including juggling schedules, assisting with event planning, preparing for board meetings, recording minutes, and more.

“It has been a pleasure working in this office, and I thank God for this opportunity to serve the Public Schools of Robeson County,” she said.

Although she will step out of the building one more time in her role on June 30, one of the most essential parts of her work will continue to reverberate on campus and across the district: the lives she has impacted.

“Pattie brings an exceptional level of dedication to her role,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson. “Her strong work ethic is clear in everything she does, and it’s her heart for the work, especially her impact on the lives of many. We will miss her, but we wish her all the best as she begins this well-earned retirement.”

Vonta Leach, Chairman of the PSRC Board of Education, also spoke of Mitchell’s impact on the board.

“Mrs. Pattie Mitchell has always been someone you could count on,” Leach said. “She’s dependable and genuinely cares about people. From ensuring we were prepared for board meetings to assisting with conference travel, paperwork, and providing us with the right information, she made things easier for all of us board members. I speak on behalf of the board when I say we appreciate everything she’s done for PSRC, and I hope she enjoys every moment of her well-deserved retirement.”

Michell says passion for student success is what truly drives her. Jamal Campbell, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at PSRC, echoes the sentiment, stating that her wisdom and willingness to share her extensive knowledge made a significant difference for him when he took the role of Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources in January 2024.

“I could always rely on Mrs. Pattie to answer my questions or guide me in the right direction, and her support was invaluable as I navigated new responsibilities,” Campbell said. “Her years of experience within the district have given her a wealth of insight, and her presence brought laughter and positivity to each day. I will deeply miss her guidance, her cheerful spirit, and the way she made every day brighter.”

Mitchell’s 40-plus-year career in education began at Rowland High School, where she worked as a secretary through a temporary staffing agency. She remained through the consolidation that merged Fairgrove and Rowland into what became South Robeson High School.

She officially began her employment with the Robeson County Board of Education on January 1, 1981, and worked in the Curriculum department. Mitchell recalls the 1989 merger that formed the Public Schools of Robeson County, where she worked as a secretary in the Human Resources department.

Mitchell would move on to a role as an Administrative Specialist with the Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and then to her current position.

“As I reflect on my time with PSRC, I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside such passionate, talented and dedicated individuals,” she said.

For her colleagues and coworkers, the feeling is mutual.

“Working with Pattie has truly been a blessing,” said Angela McCormick, who works as a Benefits Specialist in the Human Resources Department at PSRC. “She’s steady, reliable, and one of the hardest workers I know. Her knowledge of the school system, especially in Human Resources, is second to none. I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside her for nearly 10 years, and she’s always been someone you can count on. If you have a question or need guidance, Pattie is the one people turn to.”

PSRC Director of Classified Personnel Courtney Britt Sutton also shared words of admiration about Mitchell.

“I’ve learned a lot from Mrs. Pattie,” she said. “She’s really caring and supportive, but also knows when to be firm to make sure things get done. She’s great at keeping everything organized and on schedule, and she’s always there to help when you need it most.”

As Mitchell reflected on her career, she traced its start to a desire to make a difference and work in education. That desire was ignited by the late Ms. Janell Oxendine, who served as a teacher assistant at Southside-Ashpole Elementary School. Mitchell has carried one particular lesson from Oxendine throughout her career.

“I remember when our class created a poster about footprints. Ms. Oxendine reminded us that we all leave footprints—good or bad—wherever we go. That message has always stayed with me and encourages me to leave behind a positive footprint, one that lets others know I was there and made a difference,” she said.

When she isn’t working, Mitchell enjoys playing the piano and spending time with her family.

Mitchell also shared a message with her coworkers and colleagues.

“Thank you for your collaboration, support, and shared commitment to the Public Schools of Robeson County. Your insight and teamwork have made every challenge an opportunity for growth and continued determination,” she said.

Mitchell encourages families and community members to be active in their children’s education and schools.

“To the PSRC community, your engagement and vision continue to inspire our work,” she said. “Thank you for contributing to the Public Schools of Robeson County, which reflects our shared values, ‘One Team One Goal.’”

At the top of her retirement list are plans to travel and create fun memories with those she loves the most, who inspire her the most: her family members.

“I want to live life to the fullest with my husband, Rev. Graylen Mitchell, and family,” she said. “Even might try a little golf?”