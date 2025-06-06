PEMBROKE — The McKenzie-Elliott School of Nursing at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been granted a full 10-year accreditation for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), extending through June 30, 2035.

The decision announced following CCNE’s April 29–May 1 board meeting marks the highest accreditation term awarded and reflects the program’s ongoing commitment to excellence in nursing education. The accreditation is retroactively effective to October 7, 2024, the program’s first on-site evaluation day.

Since 2005, UNCP has offered RN-BSN completion and pre-licensure BSN educational programs in response to the critical need for baccalaureate-prepared nurses in southeastern North Carolina, statewide and nationally. The BSN program was first accredited by the CCNE for 10 years in 2014.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this distinguished 10-year accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education,” said Dr. Eva Skuka, dean of the College of Health Sciences. “This recognition not only validates the high standards of our Bachelor of Science in Nursing program but also underscores our commitment to cultivating future leaders in healthcare.

“This accreditation assures current and prospective students that they are receiving a high-quality education that meets rigorous national standards and positions them for success in licensure, graduate study and professional practice,” Skuka said.

“This milestone reaffirms our role as a pivotal institution in advancing nursing education and enhancing patient care practices in southeastern North Carolina,” Skuka added.

Dr. Jennifer Jones-Locklear, chair of the McKenzie-Elliott School of Nursing, called the accreditation a reflection of collective dedication.

“This recognition results from years of intentional planning, collaboration and student-centered work,” Jones-Locklear said. “It’s a testament to the faculty and staff who are fully invested in preparing the next generation of nurses.”

The program’s next site evaluation is scheduled for fall 2034, with a Continuous Improvement Progress Report (CIPR) due by June 1, 2030.

The baccalaureate degree program in nursing at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org).

To learn more about the McKenzie-Elliott School of Nursing, visit uncp.edu/nursing.