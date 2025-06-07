LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Libraries are hosting a summer reading program titled “Color Our World” starting June 17.

Across the county, libraries will host a variety of weekly activities for all ages, from young children to adults. The program aims to encourage local students and adults to get more involved in reading and to engage with their peers.

According to the American Library Association, summer reading programs have been proven to help children overcome any reluctance about reading after being drawn in by the activities the library offers, creating interest in the library and books in general while maintaining or even improving their skills between school years.

“[Summer programs] are a great way to keep kids reading over the summer,” said Patrick Parker, the Adult Services Librarian for the Robeson County Public Library, “and they’re a nice thing for families to do.”

The library programs are all free to the public, providing families with a place to go during the summer, regardless of their financial status, as many other summer activities require a fee, such as mini-golf, zoo visits, or movie theaters.

Some of the children’s activities will include chalk art, creating colored art for the library, and jewelry making. Meanwhile, teen activities will include diamond painting, regular painting, and bracelet making.

While the summer programs are primarily aimed at students of all ages, local libraries have ensured that they also include activities for county adults.

“There are going to be some ‘Crafternoon’ programs for adults,” said Parker. “Crafting supplies will be provided, but people can bring their current projects too. “

Adults will also have the opportunity to attend several sip-and-paint events, along with a unique experience in neurographic art. This unique artistic technique focuses on the process, rather than the final product, to help people avoid getting caught up in mistakes and fully enjoy the creative process.

Different libraries will host different events, so visit robesoncountylibrary.org/summerreading to see the schedule for each library in the county.

“We at the library are really excited for the Summer Reading Program,” Parker said. “We’re looking forward to having more kids, teens and adults participating. We have a lot of good programs prepared!”

