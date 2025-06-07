PET OF THE WEEK

Say hello to Ace.

This fella is looking for a furever home. He is a 3 month old AKC registered GSD. He is extremely playful and can get quite nippy when playing. We would love to find a home with someone who is experienced with their high energy and children over the age of 12.

He is crate and potty trained. He is up to date on all age appropriate vaccines. He has not yet been neutered as he is not old enough right yet.

Ace walks well on a leash and loves to go on walks. He is still a puppy and has plenty of energy. He is very smart but needs someone to work with him on his manners and obedience training.

If you are interested in adopting, contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of NC Inc. Lumberton at [email protected] .