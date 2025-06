The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a missing/runaway teen.

Makiya Jones, 14, is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jones should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

