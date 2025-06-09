ROBESON COUNTY — Three suspects have been arrested and charged with multiple narcotics violations.

At about 11:17 p.m. on Friday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies with the Office Community Impact Team conducted a traffic stop near Skyline Drive in Lumberton for a motor vehicle violation.

During the investigation, a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, firearms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was located and seized, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Luther Jones, 24, of Pembroke was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jones was placed in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center with a $150,000 secured bond.

Matthew Miller, 36, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a scheduled II controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Miller was placed in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center without a bond. Adriana Jolly, 31, of Lumberton was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine and felony possession of scheduled II control substance, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jolly was placed in custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $5,000.00 secured bond.

Anyone with information should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” a post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office stated.” The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Additionally the post stated that “the Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.”

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].