LUMBERTON — UNC Health Southeastern hosted its annual service awards banquet on June 3 to recognize teammates celebrating a five-year anniversary milestone of 25 or more years of continuous service.

“Tonight, we honor an extraordinary group of individuals who have dedicated 25, 30, 35, 40, even 45 years to the mission of healthcare,” said UNC Health Southeastern President and CEO Chris Ellington during his welcoming remarks. “That’s not just longevity, it’s legacy, and it deserves every bit of recognition and applause.”

“What’s even more incredible is the range of talent and roles we celebrate tonight,” he said. “Some of you have cared for patients directly, but so many more have done vital work behind the scenes, preparing meals in dietary services, managing critical information in offices, ensuring cleanliness and safety in our facilities, coordinating schedules, running supply chains, stewarding philanthropic efforts, and delivering the resources and support that make great care possible. Whether you’ve worn scrubs, uniforms, lab coats, or business attire, you’ve all been essential.”

Among those recognized, Catherine Smith (Pharmacy) was celebrated for 45 years of service.

Honored for 40 years of service were Deborah L. Ayers (Behavioral Health); Tammy M. Coleman (Administration); Fay M. Blanks (Patient Access); and Thomas V. Pratt (Behavioral Health).

Receiving 35-year honors were Ramona Bradley (Food & Nutrition Services); Joshua B. Buie (Food & Nutrition Services); Laura A. Grantham (UNC Health Southeastern Foundation); Diane H. Liles (Health Information Management); and Tronda B. Sturdivant (NICU & Nursery).

Recognized for 30 years of service were Deborah A. Fagan (Labor & Delivery); Ardie M. Gilchrist (Food & Nutrition Services); Kenneth B. Hilbourn (Echocardiology); and John McKoy (UNC Health Southeastern Home Medical Equipment).

Honored for 25 years of service were Susan G. Bass (Supply Chain Management); Sharon D. Campbell (7-Rust Tower); Chris C. Guess (UNC Health Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular Care); Mary E. Ivey (Emergency Services); Cassandra King (Emergency Services); Ruth J. McAlister (UNC Health Southeastern Family Medicine Clinic); Emily D. Parnell (Gibson Cancer Center); Phillip W. Richardson (Community Health Services); Christy P. Rogers (Laboratory); and Pamela S. Ward (Surgical Services).

Amanda L. Crabtree is the director of Marketing & Public Relations at UNC Health Southeastern. Reach her by email at [email protected].