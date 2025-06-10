LUMBERTON – Robeson Community College hosted its first Diamond Jubilee Gala Saturday, marking a monumental occasion in the college’s history.

The gala welcomed about 200 guests for a night filled with elegance, excitement and community spirit—all in support of the college’s new athletic programs.

College officials said the gala proved to be a resounding success, thanks to the incredible efforts and generosity of RCC’s supporters, including sponsors, underwriters, volunteers, faculty and staff.

The evening featured a live auction, an energetic “Fund the Need” campaign and live entertainment by Champagne Pop.

Guests enjoyed a delicious menu prepared by Two Brothers Catering of Fayetteville in collaboration with RCC’s Culinary Arts Department, showcasing the talents of students and staff alike.

The live auction, led by professional auctioneer Scott Matthews, was the highlight of the evening and helped raise significant funds for the college’s new athletic programs.

RCC officials said they are especially grateful to its largest sponsor, Primary Health Choice Inc., as well as Metcon for serving as the Community Champion, and A.S. Thomas Center recognized as a Community Leader.

“Being from Robeson County, I always knew one day RCC would add an athletics program, but never in a million years did I dream I would be here helping raise funds,” said Renee Collins, vice president of Foundation at Robeson Community College. “It was a wonderful first event for RCC and the Foundation. I am grateful to everyone that came to support this historic and monumental occasion. The planning for next year has already begun, and we can’t wait to see the Diamond Eagles hit the field next year. This is an exciting time for RCC and our community.”

The success of the Diamond Jubilee Gala reflects the strong support and enthusiasm from RCC’s partners and community members, college officials said. With next year’s event already in the works, Robeson Community College is proud to continue building opportunities that inspire growth, school spirit, and pride for years to come.

Courtney Jacobs, director of Governance and Marketing, can be reached at 910-272-3231 or [email protected].