FROM THE LEGISLATURE

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed bipartisan legislation introduced by Congressman David Rouzer (NC-07), H.R. 2390, the Maritime Supply Chain Security Act, to enhance port infrastructure and bolster national security.

H.R. 2390 clarifies eligible uses of the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) funds to include the replacement of Chinese port hardware and software, most notably Chinese cranes and the software used to operate them.

A September 2024 Report by the House Committee on Homeland Security and theSelect Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and theChinese Communist Party unveiled deep vulnerabilities at our nation’s ports. These vulnerabilities are largely due to Chinese-owned port infrastructure. The report states, “The U.S. maritime sector is dangerously reliant on equipment and technology that has been produced, manufactured, assembled, or installed in the PRC, including ship-to-shore cranes, container handling equipment, and various other critical maritimeinfrastructure components.”

During his remarks on the House Floor, Congressman Rouzer stated in part, “Our country’s ports serve a critical role in our national supply chain, moving millions of tons of goods each year facilitating trade that supports American businesses and consumers across the country. Any disruption to these supply chains results inincreased costs for American families and shortages of essential goods. For economic and national security reasons we must ensure our maritime infrastructure is not only state of the art and efficient but also secure from foreign threats.”

Budd applauds Trump administration for postponing closure of Blue Ridge Parkway to prioritize Western NC recovery

WASHINGTLON — U.S. Senator Ted Budd (R-N.C.) released the following statement after the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced postponing full closures on the Blue Ridge Parkway, between Blowing Rock and Beacon Heights, until 2026 to accommodate for community recovery efforts in Western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene.

“Communities in Western North Carolina were hit hard by Hurricane Helene, and as we begin to rebuild, closing the Blue Ridge Parkway at this juncture would only set us back. The Parkway serves as a lifeline to small businesses and recreation access across the Appalachian Region — bringing tourists, supporting local businesses, and keeping our economy moving. I’m grateful the Trump administration recognized our state’s needs following a letter I sent last month. This is the right decision to prioritize the near-term recovery of our region while still ensuring the resurfacing project is completed in the future,” said Senator Budd.

In April 2025, Senator Budd was joined by Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) in sending a letter to the Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, requesting DOI to consider options to delay the resurfacing of the Blue Ridge Parkway until after the peak 2025 recreation season.

Harris: DOGE Is a mission, not just a message

WASHINGTON, DC — On Wednesday, Representative Mark Harris (NC-8) penned an op-ed in The Daily Caller calling on GOP lawmakers to match their DOGE rhetoric with action and pass the White House rescissions package immediately. Some key quotes are below:

“For months, Members of Congress have been railing against the absurdity of USAID pet projects, the years of biased reporting of NPR, and other decades-long fiscal failures of the DC Swamp. Social media has been ablaze with DOGE memes and photo-ops alongside Elon Musk, signaling a groundswell of support for change.

“But talk is cheap. Now’s the time to make good on our promises.

“This is a defining moment for Republicans to demonstrate that fiscal responsibility and limited government are not just talking points. They are the foundation of our conservative movement. That means passing this package isn’t just good policy—it’s our moral obligation.

“Failure to secure these savings now rests squarely on Congress’ shoulders. President Trump and DOGE have laid the groundwork, and the American people expect results. They say talk is cheap, but in this case, it will cost us billions if we fail to act.

“And this is just the beginning. After this vote, we must work with the White House to pass the next rescissions package, and then keep going until our deficit is under control. We must use every tool at our disposal to stop this crisis now. Our children and grandchildren are counting on us.”

