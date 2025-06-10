Barrel Racers compete in Lumberton

Families and competitors watch the barrel racing action Saturday at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Center in Lumberton on Saturday.

Rodeo moms check on the competitor lineup as the list is posted in the rodeo arena at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Center in Lumberton on Saturday.

Katie Davis pushes CS Phantasic around the barrels Saturday in Lumberton.

Haley Merritt of Whiteville Washes Monte after competeing Saturday at the Summa Slamma barrel racing event at the Southeastern Agricultural Center in Lumberton.

Hannah Speight hangs on to Win Me The Gold Saturday in Lumberton during the Summa Slamma event.

