LUMBERTON — When Robeson County native Sondra Sampson lost her father, she turned to writing as a way to cope with the loss.

Today, Sampson has independently published two novels: one, which explores the loss of her father in a mix of diary-style chapters and poetry, and the other, a supernatural thriller that delves into trauma and emotional control.

Sampson’s tribute to her father, called “Signs from the Spirit,” is a deeply personal work for her and her grieving process.

Through cardinals, coins, and dreams, I felt his love guiding me from beyond,” Sampson said. “It’s a spiritual and emotional work rooted in real experiences.”

“Signs from the Spirit” took just a few months to write, Sampson said, since it was a very personal piece that she wrote in a period of intense grief.

I began writing as a way to cope with loss, trauma, and silence,” Sampson said. “As a Deaf woman and a member of the Lumbee Tribe, storytelling became how I processed grief and healing. It allowed me to express the emotions I couldn’t always speak aloud.”

Writing “Signs from the Spirit” sparked a love of the craft in Sampson, leading her to work on “The Sign of Victoria” for the better part of a year.

“‘The Sign of Victoria’ is a supernatural thriller, darker and fictional, but still emotionally charged,” Sampson said. “It tells the story of seven college students trapped in a mysterious Victorian house with a deadly game tied to a gold queen card.”

Publishing these titles has been a way for Sampson to prove to herself that stories don’t have to be perfect to deserve to be heard.

“For a long time, I didn’t believe my voice mattered in a world that often overlooks people like me,” Sampson said. “Deaf, Native, and from a small town, But over time, I started getting signs literally and spiritually that I wasn’t alone.”

Sampson lost her hearing at 18 months old and communicates primarily in American Sign Language, which is her first language. ASL is a visual language, which affected the way Sampson sees the world and her writing style.

“I often imagine scenes like they’re playing out on a stage or movie screen,” Sampson said. “I focus deeply on visual cues, emotions, body language, and how people move because in ASL, movement carries meaning. Even silence becomes powerful.”

Sampson is now a full-time author, preparing a deluxe hardcover edition of “Signs from the Spirit” alongside plans to write more thriller novels and eventually a book centering on Deaf characters to help empower Deaf teenagers.

These books are proof that even when the world is quiet, we still have a voice,” Sampson said, “and I hope that by sharing mine, someone else finds theirs.

