LUMBERTON — Hilly Branch Baptist Church is rebuilding — again.

The church expects to lay a cornerstone within the next couple of weeks, afterwhich construction will begin.

The church, first organized in 1870, has been through a number of incarnations.

Rev. A. A. Thompson was the first pastor when the church was founded on Jun. 25, 1870.

The church was rebuilt in 1952 under the leadership of J.E. Bowden.

Now, under the pastorship of the Rev. Dr. Joseph Dunham, Hilly Branch Baptist will build a new structure across the road from its existing location.

According to church Deacon Michael McNeill, Dunham is now in his 59th year as pastor.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].

