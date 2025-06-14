PEMBROKE — This summer, Dr. Nikolay (Nick) Petrov, assistant professor of Religion at UNC Pembroke, spent time at the Marion E. Wade Center at Wheaton College, one of the foremost research institutions dedicated to British writers such as C. S. Lewis and J. R. R. Tolkien.

His visit was part of a larger effort to develop a new study abroad course that will take UNCP students to Oxford and Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

The course, currently in the planning stages, is designed to give students a deeper understanding of the cultural and academic world that shaped authors like C.S. Lewis. While abroad, students will explore the historic colleges, libraries and landscapes that inspired some of the most influential literature of the 20th century.

“The goal is to create an experience where students can engage directly with the environments that influenced Lewis’s thought and imagination,” said Dr. Petrov. “This kind of immersive learning can transform how students connect with literature, history and culture.”

The proposed program reflects UNCP’s growing emphasis on global education and experiential learning. By walking the same streets and studying in the same settings as Lewis and his contemporaries, students will gain academic insight and a broader appreciation for the international context of literary studies.

While in Illinois, Dr. Petrov conducted preliminary research to help design course content and identify resources that will enrich the program’s academic component. The Wade Center houses manuscripts, personal letters and scholarly materials to help shape a curriculum grounded in literary scholarship and cultural exploration.

Additionally, Petrov gathered materials for his upcoming book, C. S. Lewis: An American Odyssey of Philosophy and Religion, under contract with Cascade Books. He aims to examine Lewis’s philosophical and religious journey, exploring the enduring relevance of his thought for contemporary readers.

Mark Locklear is a public Communications Specialist with University Communications & Marketing. Reach him by email at [email protected].