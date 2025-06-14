Contact Info: Executive Editor David Kennard, 910-635-1557; Sports Editor: Chris Stilles, 843-731-5661. Deadlines: Last story Ready To Place: 4 p.m. All pages to press: 5 p.m.

Page 1C

CP/LEDE: ROB061425LifestyleCamp, One photo, One column mug. Inches: 16

ROB061425TheSkinnyKennard, Two photos, Use the bear and chicken above the headline, but below the Kicker. The seccod photo can dun inside

DP: ROB061425LumbeeAuthor, One photo, Inches: 13

Jumps go to 2C

Page 2C

Jumps from 1C

ROB061425CommunityCalendar, One Photo, Inches: 29 – trim from bottom to fit

ROB061425POWMaryEllen, Stanalone photo, RTP

Page 3C

Comics

Page 4C

CP/Lede: ROB061425HealthMentalHealth, One photo, One Fact Box, Inche: 78 – trim from bottom to fit

Rail: ROB061425HealthFAQRoach, Column mug, Inches: 16