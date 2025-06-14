EDITOR’S NOTE: Send your Community Calendar items to Executive Editor David Kennard at [email protected].

Robeson County Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon, June 14: The Robeson County Farmers Market is open May through November. Vendors gather on Saturday mornings from until the product is sold out. Another opportunity is on Wednesdays of each week 3-6 p.m. The ideal location is in the heart of Historic Downtown Lumberton. “Happy” the colorfully painted sidewalk, is along the side of the market. Ample parking is available across the street. Fresh produce, eggs, meat, flowers/plants and a variety of merchandise are available.

Robeson Road Runners, 6 p.m., June 16: It’s planning time for future 5K and 10K runs, plus the beginning plans for the Rumba on the Lumber Festival 2026. The June meeting location is at Your Pie, 5130 Fayetteville Road, Lumberton. Call 919-889-2514 for more information.

Artist’s Choice 2025 Exhibition – RAG, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 17: The theme for Artist’s Choice 2025, a juried show, is “Creativity.” Visit the Guild House and vote on your favorite piece of art. As a special addition to this exhibition, artists may submit an entry honoring National Poppy Day, a day of honoring the soldiers of years past that died during service and honoring those currently serving in the United States armed forces. The Guild House is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 910-816-7481 for more information.

Robeson County Area Beekeepers Association, 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 17: Meet at the O. P. Owens Agriculture Center, 455 Caton Road, Lumberton. 6:30 p.m Meal, 7 p.m. Educational meeting. Contact [email protected], 910-671-3276 for more information.

Job Fair and Career Expo, 10 a.m., June 18: The town of Fairmont is hosting a job fair in the Fairmont Heritage Center. All job seekers are welcome.

Senior Miss Lumbee Pageant, 6:30 p.m., June 20: The Givens Performing Arts Center is hosting the Senior Miss Lumbee pageant. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from the GPAC box office.

Lumbee Homecoming opening day, 9 a.m., June 24: The 56th annual Lumbee Homecoming is an exciting time for family and friends. the 12-day celebration begins with pageantry and ends with a parade, just to name a few of the many events taking place in the UNC Pembroke Quad.

Diamond Youth State Coach Pitch Tournament, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 27: The Lumberton Youth Baseball Association is hosting the Diamond Youth State Coach Pitch Tournament June 27 to July 3. Come out and enjoy the game with the youth teams that bring joy to the games of youth baseball. Times of games vary. Therefore, the times listed on the calendar are not always accurate.

Fireworks in Fairmont, 6:30 p.m. June 29: The town’s annual Independence Day Celebration will take place on June 29 in the Community Park on South Main Street starting around 6:30 p.m. The Pizazz band will play a concert from the pavilion, followed around 9:30 p.m. by a fireworks show.

July 4th Bash, 8 p.m., July 4: Join the Independence Day celebration at Retro City Arcade and Pizzeria. Food, drinks and music! Celebration hours are 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Summer Jam 2025, 6-10 p.m., July 4: Pembroke is hosting its annual Fourth of July Summer Jam event in the Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park, featuring Charly Lowry and Friends. Food trucks will be available for food and drink purchases.

Kiwanis 5K Run, 6:30 a.m., July 5: Kiwanis Club of Pembroke is sponsoring a 5K run and a Fun Mile Walk. The early registration fee is $25. Day-of-race registration is $30. The Fun Mile is free.

Mars – Robeson Planetarium, 10 a.m., July 8: Free summer programs are available by reservation to the public or to summer groups. Make Reservations early by calling Joy Ivey at 910-671-6000, Ext. 3381, or email [email protected]. Reservations are required. All programs are located at the cafeteria on the Hargrave Complex Campus, 100 Hargrave Street, 28358. Three sessions of the program are scheduled each day, on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday only: 10:00 a.m., noon to 2 p.m.

ONGOING

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:30-11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Pembroke, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke.

Music, Rhymes, and Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month, Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Red Springs, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at McMillan Memorial Library, Red Springs.

Children’s Storytime – Fairmont, 4:30-5:30 p.m., on the fourth Tuesday of each month, at the Hector Mac Lean Library, 106 S. Main St., Fairmont.

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls, 10:30-11:30 a.m., on the fourth Wednesday at the Annie H Mc Eachern Library, 223 W. Broad St, St Pauls.

Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. On Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the MarMarketisit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to jam the night away. There might be a dance or two.

Music, Rhymes and Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Flock Swap—Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap from a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be held in the adjacent lot next to the Market Market and Water Streets. For more information, don’t hesitate to contact Marie at [email protected].

Lumberton Horse and Tack Auction: The Horse and Tack Auction is held on the first Monday night of each month. Mark your calendars for this recurring event. All events are held at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Events Center in Robeson County.