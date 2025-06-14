I learned this week that black bears love chicken eggs. In fact, like most of us, black bears also like to eat chickens.

Snakes also like chicken eggs, as do foxes, raccoons, possums and my little sister Katie, who gets very disappointed when she goes to collect eggs each morning and gets skunked.

Skunks also like chicken eggs.

These chicken egg-isms, I’ve learned from experience — well, all but roaming black bears looking for eggs and chickens. Chickens also like chicken eggs.

We’ve got four hens in our backyard flock. They normally remain locked safely in a 10-by-10 covered run – like a kennel for dogs. Dogs also like chicken eggs, not so much chicken, but they do like to chase my girls around the yard.

Black bears and water pistols.

Quite a few years ago, my wife and I visited Sequoia National Park in central California. For reference Sequoia NP is a little further south than Yosemite NP.

As we left the blistering heat of the San Joaquin Valley and began to climb into the Sierra Nevadas (it’s a mountain range), we found a shaded picnic area to have a little lunch. Several other people had the same idea; many had a lavish spread, with the classic red and white table cloth, a wicker basket, wine glasses and cheeses. You get the idea.

As we finished up, I put the plastic wrap back around or 7-11 sub sandwiches and carried our juice boxes to the “bear-proof” waste bin.

About that time, I saw what could only be described as Starsky & Hutch (Google it) screaming into the parking lot in their forest green Dodge pickup truck. They were followed by a handful of more forest green trucks and a couple of brown national park trucks.

Screeching to a halt in the middle of the parking area, a park ranger jumped out of one of the brown trucks holding what looked like some kind or metal detector, mounted with dials and antennas. He carefully monitored his blinking box and slowly walked toward the tree line.

Then I noticed a few other wildlife looking people following his lead, but they all carried Super Soaker water rifles. I am not making this up.

Being a journalist, I had to know what was going on.

“We’ve got a bear coming this way,” one of the rangers said.

Sure enough, moments later, here comes Mr. Yogi Bear lumbering down the hillside, wearing a non-flattering radio collar, his nose in the air, following the scent of charcuterie boards and local wine pairings — this was central California, after all.

“Oh,” I said. “But what’s with the Super Soakers?”

He grinned and said, “They hate these things.”

And with that, the small army of brightly colored, plastic weapons began spraying water at the approaching black bear, who promptly vanished back into the high mountain forest.

Now, I don’t have a Super Soaker to defend my little flock of four feathered girls, but I have taken a shot or two with my Ruger 10/22 aimed at a fox looking for a chicken diner.

My girls, so far, have remained safe inside their chicken wire enclosure.

Here’s the thing, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says my girls aren’t safe.

“Black bears tend to consume a mostly plant-based diet and are attracted to livestock feed, such as grains and corn,” stated a post on the agency’s web site. “However, they are omnivores and opportunists and will feed on eggs, small livestock (such as chickens and rabbits) and larger animals (including goats, miniature ponies and alpacas).”

Raising livestock of any species in bear country requires BearWise husbandry practices, even for small-scale, backyard operations, according to Wildlife Resources.

“It’s one of the most common calls about bears that we get and it’s also one of the most preventable,” said NCWRC BearWise Coordinator Ashley Hobbs. “Especially in the summer and fall months, I respond to many calls from the public reporting their goat herd or chicken flock have been completely wiped out by a bear. Unprotected coops and pens provide accessible food, all in one convenient spot.”

OK, I’m not ready to shelve my 10/22 yet, but I may be in the market for a Super Soaker.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].