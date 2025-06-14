LUMBERTON – Adventure Seeker Day Camp promises outdoor fun and discovery for youth ages 9-13.

This summer, young adventurers are invited to unplug from screens and dive into the wonders of nature at the Adventure Seeker Day Camp, scheduled for July 14-18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

This five-day camp offers an exciting opportunity to explore the outdoors, build friendships, and learn about the natural world.

With nature as their classroom, campers will embark on daily field trips to state parks where they’ll hike along scenic trails, observe native wildlife, and discover the diverse ecosystems that make our environment so unique.

In addition to time spent on the trail, participants will visit fascinating museums, providing a chance to deepen their understanding of regional history and science through interactive exhibits and educational programs.

Each day promises a new adventure and fresh learning experiences, designed to spark curiosity and encourage a deeper appreciation for the outdoors.

From towering trees, animals, and insects that call the woods home, campers will have the chance to connect with nature in a hands-on and memorable way.

The program is thoughtfully designed to be both fun and educational, promoting physical activity, teamwork, and environmental stewardship.

Campers will learn important outdoor skills and safety tips while engaging in activities that stimulate critical thinking and creativity.

The $125 registration fee includes daily lunches, snacks, all supplies, and field trip costs, making this camp an affordable and all-inclusive experience for families. Every detail has been considered to ensure a safe, engaging, and enriching experience for all participants.

To ensure a quality experience and individualized attention, camp enrollment is limited to just 10 youth. This small group size allows for stronger connections between campers and leaders and creates a more supportive and interactive learning environment.

Registration is open now and will close on July 7, so families are encouraged to sign up early to secure a spot. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to help your child make new friends, gain confidence in the outdoors, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

If your child is ready for a summer experience filled with adventure, exploration, and discovery, the Adventure Seeker Day Camp is the perfect choice. Whether they’re an avid hiker or simply curious about the world around them, this

camp offers something for every young explorer. Lace up those sneakers and get ready for a week of fun, learning and outdoor excitement.

ABOUT N.C. COOPERATIVE EXTENSION

North Carolina Cooperative Extension is a strategic partnership of NC State Extension, The Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA), and local government partners statewide. Extension delivers research-based education and technology from NC State and N.C. A&T that enriches the lives, land, and economy of North Carolinians. Extension professionals in all 100 counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee provide educational programs specializing in agriculture, youth, communities, health, and the environment.

Reach Jade McNeill, 4-H Youth Development Program Assistant at 910-671-3276 or [email protected].