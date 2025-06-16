ST. PAULS — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a woman found deceased in her yard near St. Pauls.

On Thursday, June 12, at approximately 1:02 p.m., deputies responded to a call regarding an unconscious female at 22 Bermuda Dr. near St. Pauls. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Taysha Brannon, 33, of St. Pauls, deceased at the scene.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Authorities are asking residents in the area with surveillance cameras to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.