FAIRMONT — Approximately 80 citizens from toddlers to adults gathered in the Fairmont Town Hall’s parking lot on Saturday morning to begin a day-long set of activities honoring Trachan Watson, who was killed in a tragic auto accident one year ago. His mother, Victoria Moore, designed this day in memory of “Tra”, as he was fondly known, to include a community-wide trash cleanup in the morning to be followed with fun activities at an afternoon gathering at Community Park.

Following short remarks by Moore and Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp, various teams gathered trash bags and gloves to begin their morning cleanup. Sixteen streets, blocks, or areas within Fairmont’s city limits were canvassed thoroughly and made cleaner and litter-free. Moore’s plan to honor her son was widened to include a dozen others who lives were cut short in recent years. Yard signs featuring the photos of all these were placed near the street or block their followers had adopted.

Tra’s Day continued in the afternoon at Fairmont Community Park with remarks by a representative of the N. C. Highway Safety Program, remarks of praise by Kemp to those who planned and assisted with the event, a visit from the Governors Highway Safety “BAT” van, along with music and food. Love and respect for Tra was quite evident at the very large turnout of citizens of all ages and ethnic groups.

In order to keep the memory of both Tra and others who need to be remembered, Moore is hoping to be contacted by their loved ones or friends so an area of the community can be adopted and kept clean in their honor. Citizens wishing to be a part of such an initiative should reach out to Moore at 910-374-9126 or if unable to reach her, Kemp at 910-740-0277. It was a great way to honor loved ones and to make Fairmont a lot cleaner.