LUMBERTON — Purple Door Productions Theatre is accepting registrations for its annual Summer Stage Program.

Director Jeanne Koonce has held a summer program for local kids for several years. The program aims to give young residents of Robeson County the opportunity to have fun and learn about theater while developing skills that can be applied to any production they participate in.

The two-week workshop will include class sessions interspersed with rehearsals.

The program aims to teach students the fundamentals of stage voice, dance, analytical skills, reading comprehension, and basic acting and stagecraft.

“Kids are often nervous about going to an audition,” Koonce said. “They don’t know what to prepare or how to do it. When they do go, and there are other kids there that have been in workshops or shows before that know what to bring, a kid who’s never been in theater is going to turn to their parent and go ‘I just want to go home,’ because they feel lost and unprepared.”

This year’s play will be Moana Jr., a production that Koonce described as an inspirational story that helps young actors and actresses build confidence as they portray the characters.

During the workshop, attendees will be involved in various aspects of the production process, including creating some of the props, such as shell necklaces that Koonce said participants may keep after the show.

Registration will remain open until all slots are filled. Each registration costs $125, and multi-family discounts are available.

To reserve a spot in the Summer Stage program, visit the Purple Door Productions Facebook page or call the theater at 910-224-4000.

