LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners Monday unanimously approved a nearly $200 million budget for county operations in the 2025-26 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Property owners in Robeson County will not see a tax increase, with the property tax rate remaining at $0.75 per $100 of valuation.

The total appropriations in the new budget comes to $199,237,119, a 3.83% increase from the current fiscal year’s budget of $191,894,981.

Nearly three-quarters of the budget allocations sit in the General Fund at $144,047,320, up from $140,440,284. Most departments within it saw a slight increase from the 2024-25 fiscal year’s budget. Among the largest include: $15,373,086 for the Sheriff’s Department; $15,320,358 in special appropriations; $8,285,878 for Emergency Medical Services (EMS); $7,797,425 for the Detention Center; $4,598,264 for Tax Administration; $2,886,832 for Communications; $2,516,453 for Wellness; $2,495,432 for Southeastern Area Transit System (SEATS); and $2,257,839 for Jail Health Services.

Five departments within the General Fund saw slight decreases from the previous fiscal year’s budget. This includes Social Services, which despite a marginal decrease will remain the highest-budgeted department within the general fund at $36,319,853. Other small decreases include: Public Buildings at $2,241,550; Computer Operations at $1,153,287; Register of Deeds at $705,437; and Emergency Management at $397,109.

The General Fund budget is balanced, with revenues expected to also increase to $144,047,320. This includes slight increases in revenue from ad valorem taxes, sales tax, licenses and fees and interfund transfers and a decrease in intergovernmental revenue, down over $2 million to $27,832,711.

Besides the General Fund, most other funds also saw a slight increase year over year. Among these, two of the larger increases include the Water Fund, which is budgeted at $22,614,788, up from $21,284,421 in the previous fiscal year; and the Solid Waste Fund is budgeted at $9,415,910, up from $8,436,000.

The E-911 Fund will see a significant drop in the 2025-26 fiscal year; after $871,540 was budgeted in the 2024-25 fiscal year, $457,040 is budgeted for 2025-26, a 47.56% drop.

The Board of Commissioners doubles as the Robeson County Housing Authority Board, and as part of Monday’s meeting also approved the Housing Authority’s 2025-26 fiscal year budget of $2,333,506.

The budget, which was unanimously approved, includes a 2% cost-of-living adjustment for employees.

In other business, Commissioners approved a $25,000 design-build contract for a shell building at the COMTech Business Park, off Highway 711 between Lumberton and Pembroke.

Funding for this will come from a $1.375 million Golden LEAF Foundation grant awarded last year for the project.

The empty building, that would be expandable to 142,000 square-feet, is expected to bring a business that would invest $9.152 million in private capital and the creation of 75 jobs with an average salary of $45,000, the Golden LEAF Foundation stated in 2024.

