FROM THE LEGISLATURE

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen.Ted Budd (R-N.C.) joined Sens. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) in reintroducing the bipartisan Rolling Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient and Drug (RAPID) Reserve Act to help increase supply chain resiliency for critical generic drugs and their key ingredients by bolstering supply reserves and domestic production capacity through federal contracts. The RAPID Reserve Act would help reduce drug shortages, enhance preparedness, and mitigate national security threats from U.S. overreliance on China for critical medications and their key ingredients.

“For far too long, America has faced a drug shortage that not only threatens patients’ health but poses a national security risk by forcing us to rely on Communist China’s supply chains for essential medications. I am proud to join my colleagues in introducing the bipartisan RAPID Reserve Act to bring drug manufacturing back to the U.S., prioritize sufficient medication reserves, and support increased production in emergencies to reliably meet patient demand,” said Senator Budd.

“Every American should be able to get the medicine they need when they need it. Increasing domestic and reliable manufacturing capacity for our critical, lifesaving medications is essential to addressing drug shortages that can compromise patient care. This bipartisan bill will help ensure Americans receive the essential medications they need while strengthening our ability to respond to future public health crises,” said Peters.

The RAPID Reserve Act would direct the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to award contracts to quality manufacturers of critical generic drug products who are based in the United States or in a country that is a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in order to maintain reserves of critical medications and their key ingredients while building the capacity to surge production when needed. Through these contracts, which would prioritize domestic manufacturers, the RAPID Reserve Act would help strengthen vulnerable supply chains by ensuring that when there is a disruption in supply, manufacturers can draw on reserves and surge production to meet demand.

Sens. Budd, Peters, Blackburn, and Kaine have also sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) requesting the agency examine underutilized domestic manufacturing capacity and federal efforts to invest in advanced manufacturing capabilities.

The RAPID Reserve Act is supported by the Association for Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA), and Phlow.

Harris, Tillis condemn possibility of Iranian nuclear program

As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, who have traded aerial attacks over the last few days, both Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Rep. Mark Harris (R-N.C.), who represents the congressional district that includes much of Robeson County, spoke sternly on social media about any possibility of Iran holding nuclear weapons.

“I support @POTUS Trump’s clear and consistent position: Iran cannot have nuclear weapons,” Tillis said in a Tuesday morning post on X.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Harris posted on the platform a short time later.

Media reports suggest that Israel believes that Iran is very close to having usable nuclear weapons, although U.S. intelligence reportedly believes that an Iranian nuclear threat is not imminent. Israel believes it has set back Iran’s nuclear capabilities at least some as a result of its air strikes against the nation, according to media reports.

Tillis’ previous post on X, on Monday morning, was also related to the Iran-Israel conflict, stating simply “I stand with Isreal” along with emojis of the American and Israeli flags.

Items for the “From The Legislature” column come from press material submitted by local, state and federal elected officials.